Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice.

Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12.

Will it compete?

How does the rumor mill have the iPhone 12 stacking up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Corey Gaskin shares his thoughts on the matter.