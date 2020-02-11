Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 04:42s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice.

Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12.

Will it compete?

How does the rumor mill have the iPhone 12 stacking up against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Corey Gaskin shares his thoughts on the matter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, the latest generation of its...
AppleInsider - Published

Comment: hands-on with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — or why Apple should make an ‘iPhone Flip’ [Video]

Over the weekend I got my hands on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. It doesn’t possess the...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcosArteaga

Marcos Arteaga RT @reneritchie: There’s some cool tech in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra… that I’d love to see Apple’s version of it in the iPhone 12. https:… 53 minutes ago

mechanik12

@mechanik12 RT @DigitalTrends: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect https://t.co/UaQwTlnf92 1 hour ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect https://t.co/UaQwTlnf92 3 hours ago

reneritchie

Rene Ritchie There’s some cool tech in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra… that I’d love to see Apple’s version of it in the iPhone 12.… https://t.co/PNavWIWeSt 4 hours ago

heybigjohn

John DID U GUYS LIKE THE NEW SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA??? ngl I cannot say it's features are bad but, if it goes on like… https://t.co/FrtyR7aSnL 6 hours ago

MyMobileWorkers

MyMobileWorkers 5 Reasons To Buy Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra Over Apple’s iPhone 12 https://t.co/4uO9uKvrUt 7 hours ago

SirArnoldT

SirArnold Etienne 10 features @Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones have that @Apple's latest iPhones are missing https://t.co/wSJEazKVh6 via @BusinessInsider 9 hours ago

BIAUS

Business Insider Australia 10 features Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones have that Apple’s latest iPhones are missing https://t.co/r4tIvWossd 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset. It's a battle of..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.