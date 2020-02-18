Scheer Blasts PM's Response To Rail Blockades 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 07:29s - Published Scheer Blasts PM's Response To Rail Blockades Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau is responsible for “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this