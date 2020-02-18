Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > La champeta vive momento dorado de la mano de Shakira

La champeta vive momento dorado de la mano de Shakira

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
La champeta vive momento dorado de la mano de Shakira

La champeta vive momento dorado de la mano de Shakira

La champeta vive su momento dorado desde que Shakira la subió al olimpo del Super Bowl y en Cartagena de Indias, cuna de esta música caribeña, esperan que ese bautismo de fuego abra definitivamente las puertas de Colombia y el mundo a tan frenético ritmo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.