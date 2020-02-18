Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour.

The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary Man,' is set for release on February 21.

According to 'Variety,' the move is meant to accommodate fans who had seen Osbourne's shows be rescheduled multiple times.

Ozzy Osbourne, via statement The 71-year-old Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019.

He didn't reveal the issue publicly until this past January.

Last April, Osbourne postponed concerts in 2019 over injuries stemming from a fall.

Osbourne says it's not fair to his fans that he keeps canceling shows at the last minute.

Ozzy Osbourne, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnnaKinkade1057

Anna Kinkade RT @Loudwire: JUST IN: @OzzyOsbourne cancels 2020 North American tour due to health issues: https://t.co/9XFia9ooLF 34 seconds ago

Amthrya

Amthrÿa RT @Loudwire: .@OzzyOsbourne cancels 2020 North American tour due to health issues: https://t.co/9XFia9ooLF 5 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @extratv: Ozzy Osbourne cancels North America concert dates over health issues. https://t.co/4MrK8NcXCY 8 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV Ozzy Osbourne cancels North America concert dates over health issues. https://t.co/4MrK8NcXCY 10 minutes ago

Indie88Toronto

INDIE88 Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American tour for health reasons - https://t.co/8uIP05jgEO https://t.co/EZM5bxQkk7 13 minutes ago

kgbfm

92.5 KGB Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour To Get Medical Treatment https://t.co/2ZYteRhHRo 13 minutes ago

markbydesign

Mark Thompson Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour a month after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/zIusYgpVRv ⁦@corbydavidson⁩ 15 minutes ago

DailyHiveSea

Daily Hive Seattle @OzzyOsbourne cancels North American tour due to poor health conditions https://t.co/jNhShVozSu https://t.co/HNYhSWCviX 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour With St. Paul Stop [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour With St. Paul Stop

Osbourne said the cancellation will allow him to continue to recover from various health issues, Ali Lucia reports (0:29). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:29Published

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’ [Video]Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.