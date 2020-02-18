Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour.

The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary Man,' is set for release on February 21.

According to 'Variety,' the move is meant to accommodate fans who had seen Osbourne's shows be rescheduled multiple times.

Ozzy Osbourne, via statement The 71-year-old Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019.

He didn't reveal the issue publicly until this past January.

Last April, Osbourne postponed concerts in 2019 over injuries stemming from a fall.

Osbourne says it's not fair to his fans that he keeps canceling shows at the last minute.

