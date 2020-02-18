CBS4's Skyler Henry reports former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next debate.

Patrick Analysis: Why Bernie Sanders is the current favorite for the Democratic nomination: The Democratic presidential rac… https://t.co/KPw5rhHVYx 6 hours ago

Samantha Spitzer RT @seattletimes : Bernie Sanders fired up a crowd of thousands at a Tacoma Dome rally Monday night, declaring President Donald Trump, the c… 4 hours ago

Ric Olsen The Democratic presidential race is about to enter hyper speed -- and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently in t… https://t.co/ivpSzdriFn 4 hours ago

:/ @Blastah2 @pasta_and_magic @ewc @cyberwitchlexi @sistawendy wait, you honestly think a man who was caught being unt… https://t.co/piXK8W7wJi 3 hours ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 The Democratic presidential race is about to enter hyper speed -- and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently in t… https://t.co/mdrOM9oqT2 3 hours ago

WashTimesOpinion Joseph Curl: “Only two states have weighed in on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but already t… https://t.co/FbjVzRwSQU 2 hours ago

AJ MacDonald Jr The Democratic Presidential Race Is About To Get A Shakeup https://t.co/ciEAyejzBH via @YouTube 2 hours ago