Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy

The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults.

The Republican-sponsored bill reduces the penalty for plural marriage from a felony to an infraction on par with a traffic ticket.

The practice of polygamy is a practice with deep religious roots in the predominantly Mormon Western state.

The bill now moves to the Utah House of Representatives, where it is likely to face greater resistance.