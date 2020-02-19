Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.



Tweets about this RoyalDame RT @ShimonPro: A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Rod Blagojevich has been released from FCI Englewood in… 22 seconds ago pauline davis RT @Santucci: NEW Per bureau of prisons - Rod Blagojevich has released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Colorado.… 28 seconds ago Felicia Middlebrooks RT @ssmiller: #blagojevich From the Bureau of Prisons: “Rod Blagojevich has released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood… 3 minutes ago The Ben Joravsky Show RT @royalpratt: Rod Blagojevich has been released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Colorado. He is no longer in the… 4 minutes ago Dawn Summers RT @QuickTake: Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been released from prison in Englewood, Colorado, the AP reported, after Trump commuted… 4 minutes ago ELove RT @NPR: Rod Blagojevich was released from the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado tonight, the Federal Bureau of Prison… 5 minutes ago