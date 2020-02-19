Global  

Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.
Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Rod Blagojevich Scheduled To Leave FCI Englewood [Video]Rod Blagojevich Scheduled To Leave FCI Englewood

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:27Published

