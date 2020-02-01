Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

They say all good things must - come to an end... but they- didn't say when they had to - come to an end... and they- certainly - didn't say when drew brees... - had to retire.- whoever they are... the - n-f-l's all-time leading passer- is- returning, for at least one mor- season... with the black and- gold.

- today... the long-time- quarterback of the new orleans- saints made his decision- official, with an instagram - post... - saying quote... i look forward- to the grind and the journey...- for - the reward at the end will be - worth it... love you who dat- nation... let's make another ru- at it... un-quote.- it's become standard procedure- for brees to weigh- the pro's and con's of- retirement, after each of - the last three seasons... but - having just turned 41, last - month... his return was never a- sure thing.

- the next order of business is - getting brees signed on, to a - team-friendly deal... prior to- the start of free agency... one- month from today.

- keeping both teddy bridgewater- - - - and taysom hill as back-ups - seems like a financial long - shot, at this point... but- whoever turns out to be the - ultimate successor, to- brees... will have to wait at - least one more year.- despite missing five games, due- to a thumb injury... brees- led the saints to a second- straight 13-3 season, in- 20-19...- while posting the higest passer- rating... of his 19-year- career.