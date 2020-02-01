Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

They say all good things must come to an end, but they didn’t say when they had to come to an end and they certainly didn’t say when Drew Brees had to retire, whoever they are.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drew Brees returning for 2020 season

They say all good things must - come to an end... but they- didn't say when they had to - come to an end... and they- certainly - didn't say when drew brees... - had to retire.- whoever they are... the - n-f-l's all-time leading passer- is- returning, for at least one mor- season... with the black and- gold.

- today... the long-time- quarterback of the new orleans- saints made his decision- official, with an instagram - post... - saying quote... i look forward- to the grind and the journey...- for - the reward at the end will be - worth it... love you who dat- nation... let's make another ru- at it... un-quote.- it's become standard procedure- for brees to weigh- the pro's and con's of- retirement, after each of - the last three seasons... but - having just turned 41, last - month... his return was never a- sure thing.

- the next order of business is - getting brees signed on, to a - team-friendly deal... prior to- the start of free agency... one- month from today.

- keeping both teddy bridgewater- - - - and taysom hill as back-ups - seems like a financial long - shot, at this point... but- whoever turns out to be the - ultimate successor, to- brees... will have to wait at - least one more year.- despite missing five games, due- to a thumb injury... brees- led the saints to a second- straight 13-3 season, in- 20-19...- while posting the higest passer- rating... of his 19-year- career.



Recent related news from verified sources

Saints’ Brees announces intention to return for 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsDenver PostCBS Sports


Brees to 'make another run at it' with Saints

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's career passing leader, will return for a 20th season after...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How This Sports Analyst Changed Tom Brady’s Game [Video]How This Sports Analyst Changed Tom Brady’s Game

Performance analyst Tom House has worked with some of the most elite athletes in the world to take them to an even higher level. Learn how his analysis has helped the games of sports superstars Tom..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.