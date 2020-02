The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals first full squad workout

TROPHY AFTER A GREAT POSTSEASON RUN..... HOWEVER, THEDEFENDING CHAMPS ARE FIGHTINGFOR ATTENTION IN THEIR OWNSPRING TRAINING HOME...FIRST FULL SQUAD WORKOUT FORTHE NATS TODAY AT FIT TEAMBALL PARK OF THE PALMBEACHES... USUALLY IT'S THECHAMPS GETTING ALL THE PRESSAND ATTENTION GOING IN TO THEFOLLOWING SEASON... NOT THECASE WITH THE NATS... ALL THEATTENTION HAS BEEN PAID TOHOUSTON..

DUE THE FALL OUTFROM THEIR 20-17 SIGN STEALINGSCANDAL... THE NATIONALS HAVEBEEN GOING ABOUT THEIRBUSINESS AS USUAL..

THE BULKOF THEIR TEAM IS STILL ENTACTFROM A YEAR AGO..

PARK VISTAGRAD TREA TURNER IS ONE OFTHOSE CORE PIECES RETURNING..AND HE'S USE TO THIS CLUBBEING OVERLOOKED...TREA TURNER I THINK THAT HASHAPPENED THE LAST FIVE OR SIXYEARS.

INDIVIDUALLY, NOBODYKNOWS ABOUT ANTHONY RENDON ANDTHEN ALL OF A SUDDEN HE IS ASUPERSTAR LAST YEAR, BUT WEKNEW THAT AS WELL.

I THINKTHAT STORYLINES LIKE THAT HAVEBEEN A PART OF THE NATIONALSFOR A WHILE AND WE KNOW WHATWE ACCOMPLISHED, WE KNOW HOWGOOD WE ARE, WE KNOW WHAT WEWANT TO DO AND THAT'S ALL THATMATTER