President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado
President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov.
Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.
