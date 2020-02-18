Caroline Flack’s family share unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died

Caroline Flack’s family have released an unpublished Instagram post she wrote before she died.

In it she said her arrest for assaulting her boyfriend changed her ‘whole world’.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host, who took her own life, described the incident with Lewis Burton as “an accident”.

“On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend.

Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.” Flack’s inquest is due to be opened on Wednesday morning, four days after the television presenter was found dead at her home in east London.

The hearing at Poplar Coroner’s Court at 10am is expected to be brief, with the coroner likely to adjourn proceedings to allow the police investigation to continue.