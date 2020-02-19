Global  

Dreamkatcher Movie - Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Lin Shaye

Dreamkatcher Movie - Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Lin Shaye

Dreamkatcher Movie - Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Lin Shaye

Dreamkatcher Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this terrifying horror-thriller, Gail (Radha Mitchell, Silent Hill) is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, at a remote country home.

After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead mother—who commands Josh to murder Gail.

When Josh’s dad (Henry Thomas, “The Haunting of Hill House”) returns, he and Gail suspect that their son has been possessed by an ancient, bloodthirsty spirit.

Is it too late to save Josh’s life—or their own?

Genre: Horror, Thriller Director: Kerry Harris Writers: Kerry Harris, Dan V.

Shea, Dan V.

Shea Stars: Henry Thomas, Radha Mitchell, Lin Shaye, Jules Willcox, Joseph Bishara, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong Release date: Arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand April 28 from Lionsgate
