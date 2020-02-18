Scottish singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi will star in a series of ads for Samsung during tonight's...

Top nominee of the night, Lewis Capaldi, has arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards! The 23-year-old...

Echoingwalls Music Lewis Capaldi triumphs at 2020 BRIT Awards - Lewis Capaldi picked up the Best New Artist trophy and the honour for… https://t.co/lgX8bnOtvM 2 hours ago