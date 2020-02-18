Global  

Harry and Meghan's use of Sussex Royal brand 'being reviewed'

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’

Harry and Meghan’s use of Sussex Royal brand ‘being reviewed’

Talks involving the Queen and senior officials are ongoing about the couple’s use of the word 'royal' within their brand as they prepare to start their new life outside royal duties.

Harry and Meghan’s popular Instagram account uses the name Sussex Royal, as does a website set up by the couple after their decision to quit the monarchy in favour of financial freedom.
