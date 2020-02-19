Global  

Brit Awards: Lewis Capaldi says winning best new artist and song of the year is 'pretty wild'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Brit Awards: Lewis Capaldi says winning best new artist and song of the year is 'pretty wild'

Brit Awards: Lewis Capaldi says winning best new artist and song of the year is 'pretty wild'

Credit: BRIT Awards Limited Glaswegian singer Lewis Capaldi says winning Brit awards for best new artist and song of the year is "pretty wild." The 23-year-old artist won best new song for hit Someone You Loved.
