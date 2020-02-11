Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child

Dwyane Wade opened up about his 12-year-old child’s transgender journey during a recent interview with Good Morning America — and evidently Boosie Badazz couldn’t help himself from weighing in.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Goes on Transphobic Rant Against Dwyane Wade for Supporting 12-Year-Old Daughter Zaya: 'You Gone Too F--king Far'

Much like Young Thug and his recent commentary on social media, Boosie Badazz is criticizing Dwyane...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SOHHHipHopDXBillboard.com


Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThaBillyDean

Tha Foolieee RT @ComplexMusic: Boosie Badazz goes on transphobic rant about Dwyane Wade's support for his transgender daughter. "his d*ck be gone—how h… 2 minutes ago

ragz_2_richest

K.J 🇪🇬♋ RT @XXL: Boosie BadAzz goes on rant about Dwyane Wade's child coming out as trans: "Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh." https://t.co/9JxLVxOP0h 27 minutes ago

WiLD941

WiLD 94.1 Boosie went off! Boosie Badazz Goes On Rant Over Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Child https://t.co/XINTWvcFNo 1 hour ago

djhalfpint401

Dj 1/2 Pint Boosie Badazz Goes In On Dwyane Wade Over His 12-Year-Old Transgender Child https://t.co/jPO3i3HACH 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dwyane Wade says daughter Zaya knew her gender identity at 3 years old [Video]Dwyane Wade says daughter Zaya knew her gender identity at 3 years old

Dwyane Wade opened up about his daughter Zaya's gender identity on 'Good Morning America'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter [Video]Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.