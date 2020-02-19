Global  

WEB EXTRA: Off-duty Cops On Date Stop Attempted Robbery

Two married off-duty officers stopped an attempted robbery while on a date at a restaurant in Louisville, KY on Saturday, February 15.

Check out the surveillance video from that night.
