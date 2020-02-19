Global  

Scorsese Writes Letter To Parasite's Bong Joon-ho

Scorsese Writes Letter To Parasite's Bong Joon-ho

Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese told the South Korean director of “Parasite” that he is waiting to see his next film.

Bong Joon-ho is this year’s winner of the Oscar for best picture.

Scorsese shared the sentiment with Bong in a letter.

Bong said: “He told me to take rest, but just a little bit of it and get back to work, as he is awaiting my next movie".

“I read the letter this morning and it was an honor,” Bong told a news conference with the film’s cast and crew.
