Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - Official 'In-Home' Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 04:15s
Check out the official "In-Home" trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E.

Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher and Ian McDiarmid!

Release Date: Digital March 17, 2020 - Blu-ray March 31, 2020 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (also known as Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) is an epic space-opera movie produced, co-written and directed by J.

J.

Abrams. It will be the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), and as such it will be the final episode of the Skywalker saga.
