Michael Bloomberg's Super Tuesday Gambit

Michael Bloomberg's Super Tuesday Gambit

Michael Bloomberg's Super Tuesday Gambit

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s plan to wait until Super Tuesday to jump on the ballot is a huge gamble for the former Mayor.
Sanders shifts attention to Nevada as Bloomberg campaigns in Super Tuesday states

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is campaigning in Super Tuesday states as Senator Bernie...
CBS News - Published

In Search Of The Anti-Trump, Voters Get Behind Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent the week campaigning in several Super Tuesday...
NPR - Published


As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles [Video]As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday. At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published

Keller: Democratic Party Still Divided After New Hampshire Primary

WBZ TV's Jon Keller takes a look at what's next in the Democratic race for president.

WBZ TV's Jon Keller takes a look at what's next in the Democratic race for president.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:35Published

