Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again.

It will be the character's first outing since 2008's 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.'

Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' The franchise was created by 'Star Wars' mastermind George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Ford has insisted Lucas and Spielberg should be credited with their own longevity in Hollywood.