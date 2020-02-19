Global  

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again.

It will be the character's first outing since 2008's 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.'

Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' Harrison Ford, to 'Entertainment Tonight' The franchise was created by 'Star Wars' mastermind George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Ford has insisted Lucas and Spielberg should be credited with their own longevity in Hollywood.
Harrison Ford wants to get the new Indiana Jones right [Video]Harrison Ford wants to get the new Indiana Jones right

Harrison Ford has vowed to get the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film right by making a high quality movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published

Harrison Ford Is Determined to Get 'Indiana Jones 5' Right [Video]Harrison Ford Is Determined to Get 'Indiana Jones 5' Right

Harrison Ford Is Determined to Get 'Indiana Jones 5' Right Ford will reprise his role as the iconic adventurer in a new installment of the franchise, the first in 13 years. The screen legend says..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

