Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised she would never have a super pac for the primaries.

Now, it looks like she's going back on her promise.

What caused the change of heart?

Warren's currently in sixth place in the Democratic primary fight.

Warren will get help in the final days before Nevada’s caucuses from a super PAC.

The organization, Persist, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.
