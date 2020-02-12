Global  

Harrison Ford Talks 'The Call Of The Wild', Teases 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford Talks ‘The Call Of The Wild’, Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford Talks ‘The Call Of The Wild’, Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, Harrison Ford chats about his leading role in the new CGI and live-action adventure film, “The Call Of The Wild”.

Plus, he gives an update on the status of “Indiana Jones 5”.
Recent related news from verified sources

Harrison Ford on "The Call of the Wild"

Harrison Ford has embodied some of the most enduring characters ever put on film as part of the "Star...
CBS News - Published

Harrison Ford Cracked Up by Late Night Show's Shade at Donald Trump

The 'Indiana Jones' star stops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote new film 'The Call of the Wild'...
AceShowbiz - Published


