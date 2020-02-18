Poudre Firefighters Rescue 1 From Inside Submerged Car



Recent related videos from verified sources Paramedics save child from nearly drowning at family's pool in Tarpon Springs East Lake Fire Rescue responded to call about a drowning. The chid was found unresponsive in the family's pool. The father performed CPR before paramedics arrived. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published 2 days ago Firefighters Honor Dan Moran Who Died After Battle With Cancer Moran had worked with West Metro Fire Rescue for 18 years. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:55Published 2 days ago