Nigel Farage is 'over the moon' with new immigration system.



Recent related videos from verified sources Nigel Farage is "over the moon" with new immigration policy . Credit: LBC Duration: 00:36Published 2 hours ago Nigel Farage warns of more immigration under new system Nigel Farage says the government's new immigration system is a 'big step in the right direction' but warns that it could actually bring in more immigrants, particularly from countries outside the EU... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57Published 10 hours ago