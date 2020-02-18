Global  

Bloomberg to make debut on 2020 debate stage

Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential rivals who have been eagerly awaiting their chance to confront the free-spending and fast-rising billionaire.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
