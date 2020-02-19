Music Artist La Roux Breaks Down Her Third Album, "Supervision"

The UK sensation La Roux is a Grammy-winning, BRIT and Mercury-Prize-nominated artist and producer who shot to worldwide fame with her debut self-titled album.

Her unmistakable voice has cemented her into the musical landscape.

From the cover to the contents, her third album, "Supervision," is unequivocally the album Elly Jackson always wanted to make — an album that sounds precisely, unmistakably, gloriously like La Roux.

