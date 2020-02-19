Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Music Artist La Roux Breaks Down Her Third Album, "Supervision"

Music Artist La Roux Breaks Down Her Third Album, "Supervision"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 23:31s - Published < > Embed
Music Artist La Roux Breaks Down Her Third Album, 'Supervision'

Music Artist La Roux Breaks Down Her Third Album, "Supervision"

The UK sensation La Roux is a Grammy-winning, BRIT and Mercury-Prize-nominated artist and producer who shot to worldwide fame with her debut self-titled album.

Her unmistakable voice has cemented her into the musical landscape.

From the cover to the contents, her third album, "Supervision," is unequivocally the album Elly Jackson always wanted to make — an album that sounds precisely, unmistakably, gloriously like La Roux.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter Surpasses 1 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners [Video]Blue Ivy Carter Surpasses 1 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

Blue Ivy Carter Surpasses 1 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners Though she's never released any music as a solo artist, the 8-year-old had 1,060,626 monthly listeners on Spotify on Feb. 18. Blue Ivy..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Dave 'mad honoured' following Brit Award win [Video]Dave 'mad honoured' following Brit Award win

Credit: BRIT Awards Limited Rapper Dave said he is "mad honoured" to receive the album of the year Brit award for Psychodrama, after calling the Prime Minister a "real racist" during his performance at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.