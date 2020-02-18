Global  

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages.

His lawyer, Larry Klayman, filed the suit on Tuesday.

Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2013.

In separate tweets earlier this month, both Buttigieg and Warren commemorated what would have been Martin's 25th birthday on February 26.

Pete Buttigieg, via Twitter Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter In the suit, Klayman claims the tweets are "misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense." Zimmerman has also filed suits against Trayvon Martin's mother, the family lawyer and other entities seeking damages of $100 million.
