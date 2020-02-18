George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation
George Zimmerman Sues
Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren
for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against
the Democratic presidential
candidates seeks $265 million in damages.
His lawyer,
Larry Klayman, filed
the suit on Tuesday.
Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted
of the murder of 17-year-old
Trayvon Martin in 2013.
In separate tweets earlier this month, both Buttigieg
and Warren commemorated what would have been
Martin's 25th birthday on February 26.
Pete Buttigieg,
via Twitter Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter In the suit, Klayman claims the tweets are
"misguided and malicious attempts to bolster
their standings amongst African-American
voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense." Zimmerman has also filed suits
against Trayvon Martin's mother,
the family lawyer and other entities
seeking damages of $100 million.