Women Found In Submerged Car Off Fisher Island Identified

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the women have has been identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms.
Police Identify Two Bodies Found In Submerged Car That Plunged Into Water Off Fisher Island

Police have identified the two women who were killed when the car they were in plunged into the water...
cbs4.com - Published


AlajuwonUrHero

Chef Dreds RT @CBSMiami: .@MiamiDadePD have identified the two women who were killed when their car fell off the Fisher Island ferry as Emma Afra and… 1 day ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami .@MiamiDadePD have identified the two women who were killed when their car fell off the Fisher Island ferry as Emma… https://t.co/mB7NrDpufh 1 day ago


2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water [Video]2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water

Two socialites were found dead in the water off Miami's private Fisher Island. One of the women was from Westchester; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

2 Women Killed When Car Falls Off Fisher Island Ferry In Florida [Video]2 Women Killed When Car Falls Off Fisher Island Ferry In Florida

Police have identified 75-year-old Viviane Brahms of Harrison, N.Y., as one of two women killed when their car rolled off a ferry in South Florida. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

