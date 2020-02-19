Women Found In Submerged Car Off Fisher Island Identified 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:10s - Published Women Found In Submerged Car Off Fisher Island Identified CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the women have has been identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms.

