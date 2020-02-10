Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:13s - Published Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss David Moyes was full of praise for his West Ham players following the Premier League defeat to champions Manchester City.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dire: West Ham's struggles in key position extend past players Moyes can pick from now - opinion West Ham United loanee Jordan Hugill had a shocker during Queens Park Rangers' 2-0 loss against...

Football FanCast - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like