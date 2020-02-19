Jurors In Weinstein Rape Trial Ask To Review Rosie Perez Testimony And Look At Paul Feldsher's Texts

Global  

Juors in Harvey Wesintein’s rape trial asked to review testomony from a former production assistant and Rosie Perez.

According to Reuters, the assistant and actress claim Weinstein sexually assaulted and raped them.

The jury also asked to see texts to Weinstein from defense witness Paul Feldsher before ending their second day of deliberations.

When asked by reporters whether he was worried, Weinstein took a serious tone and shook his head no.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexualt assaulting and raping both women.
Jurors in Weinstein rape trial ask to review Rosie Perez testimony

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial appeared to take a methodical approach in their deliberations...
Reuters - Published


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Second Day Of Deliberation

Harvey Weinstein entered Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday morning to hear jurors ask the judge for a re-read of legal definitions and the charges. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony [Video]Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony

Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

