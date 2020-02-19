Global  

Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Bob Nill, 88, was struck by a car near 54th Street and Leavenworth Road just before 8 a.m.

Tuesday.

Witnesses said Nill was able to get two boys to safety before he was hit.

He died later that day from his injuries.
