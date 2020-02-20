RAISAVANESSA's Fall/Winter 2020 Collection Focuses on the Independent Woman at NYFW
Twin sisters, Raisa and Vanessa Sason, known for their empowering clothing for women that's been worn by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Elisabeth Moss and more, have once again designed with the independent woman in mind for their Fall/Winter 2020 line.