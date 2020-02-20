Global  

Measure for Measure movie (2020) - Hugo Weaving, Harrison Gilbertson, Daniel Henshall

Measure for Measure movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: A film that goes head first into the lives of inhabitants of a housing commission tower whose paths cross after a shocking event occurs on their front doorstep.

Claudio is an aspiring musician with a tough upbringing , while Jaiwara is a university student from an immigrant family tragedy brings their first meeting.

Duke is an ageing crime boss who does things his way, Angelo is his troubled crime prince who aspires to be the boss And go his own way.

A story of justice, loyalty, cultural struggles and a beautiful love story underpinning and at the centre of the film, a tale of love and hate.

Power struggles all played out masterfully on the screen.

Genre: Drama Director: Paul Ireland Writers: Damian Hill, Paul Ireland, William Shakespeare Stars: Hugo Weaving, Harrison Gilbertson, Daniel Henshall
