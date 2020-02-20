Eugene considers new park in Santa Clara neighborhood

Global  

City officials say they are planning to build a 35-acre park in the vacant lot next to Wilkes Dr.
The santa clara neighborhood of eugene could get a new park, but first..

The city wants to make sure it's what neighbors want.

They're hosting a public workshop tonight at 6:30.... to get feedback.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza spoke with neighbors about some of their concerns.

&lt; evita: "as i walk down wilkes dr, i've noticed not as much traffic comes through here as other neighborhoods in the city.

Neighbors tell me this is a very quiet area, and some are worried park could change that."

Don henderson says he moved to santa clara years ago because it's away from downtown... and he's concerned a new park could bring unwanted visitors to his quiet neighborhood.

"it attracts the homeless people.

It's right next to a school, i feel like the students will be in danger."

Those are the types of concerns city staff want to hear about.

They want to turn the empty space at the end of wilkes drive... into 35 acres of recreational activities for the neighborhood to enjoy -- including a large playground, sports fields and a dog park.

Henderson likes the idea,*if it's safe.

"i'd love to have a park that's children friendly, maintained, and watched over."

Construction could start in two years.

Evita: :coming up at 6, i'll bring you live updates from tonight's workshop, which is taking place at madison middle school this evening.

In eugene, evita garza kezi




