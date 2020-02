Benjamin Feliciano: Sign holder turns in $20k of lost cash, Martin County deputies reward his kind gesture 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:23s - Published Benjamin Feliciano: Sign holder turns in $20k of lost cash, Martin County deputies reward his kind gesture What would you do if you found $20,000? It’s safe to say some might consider keeping the life-changing amount of money. A Treasure Coast man stumbled upon a bag packed with crisp $100 bills last week, adding up to $20,000 cash. Instead of keeping it, he turned it over to law enforcement. But, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office made sure his kind gesture did not go unnoticed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Benjamin Feliciano: Sign holder turns in $20k of lost cash, Martin County deputies reward his kind gesture MAN MAKES A 20-THOUSAND DOLLARDISCOVERY. HE FOUND THE CASHWHILE HEADING TO WORK - JUSTDAYS AGO. AFTER INITALLYDEBATING ON WHAT TO DO - HETURNED THE MONEY IN... AND ASMGHAN MCROBERTS REPORTS.. THATDECISION.. HAS COME WITH AUNEXPECTED REWARD. MEGHAN?THAT 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS WASFOUND IN CRISP 100 DOLLARBILLS IN A BAG NEAR THETREASURE COAST MALL LAST WEEK.THE MAN WHO FOUND IT SURECOULD USE IT .. BUT GAVE ITDEPUTIES. THEY IN TURN ..WANTED TO MAKE SURE THE MANGESTURE DIDN<< (STREET) NATS FOR BENAJMINFELICIANO& THIS HAS BEEN WHATPAYS THE BILLS& FOR SOME TIMENOW.“ABOUT A YEAR” BUT LATELAST WEEK.. THAT COULD HAVECHANGED.. HE STEPPED OFF THEBUS NEAR THE TREASURE COASTMALL& AND WALKED TO WORK LIKEHE ALWAYS DOES.“I GO BEHINDJAREDWALKING, STROLLING AROUND ANDI SEE A BAG THAT CATCHES MYEYE” HE PICKS UP THE PLASTICBAG...“...I OPENED IT, ANDALL I SAW WAS 100LIKE THIS IS UNREAL”20-THOUSAND DOLLARS.. ENOUGHCASH TO CHANGE HIS LIFE&“IWAS IN SHOCK, LIKE A LOT OFTHINGS RAN THROUGH MY HEAD”HE HELD ONTO IT FOR SEVERALHOURS WHILE WORKING& BUTDECIDED HE WOULDN“THE MONEY WAS GIVING ME BADENERGY” SO HE FLAGGED DOWNDEPUTY BEN LISLE“I WOULDDEFINITELY SAY HE WAS RATHERFRAZZLED, NERVOUS. HE WASSHAKING WHEN HE CAME UP TO MYCAR, ACTUALLY HAD ME A LITTLENERVOUS AS WELL” BENJAMINHANDED OVER THE BAG OF CASH.“MOST MONEY ILOOSE” BUT THE MEN GOT TOTALKING&AND THE DEPUTY LEARNEDHOW BENJAMIN WALKS TO WORK.“HE WAS VOCAL THAT IT REALLYCOULD HAVE CHANGED HIS CURRENTSITUATION IN LIFE IF HE WOULDHAVE KEPT THAT. HOWEVER, HEDECIDED TO DO THE RIGHTTHING” SO LISLE.. GOT WITHHIS SUPERVISOR AND ANOTHERDEPUTY WHO DECIDED TO GIVEBENJAMIN A DONATED BICYCLE&“TO ME THAT WAS AN EXTREMEGESTURE OF MORALITY ANDKINDNESS." WHILE IT WASN'TLIFE CHANGING CASH-- IT WAS ATOKEN OF APPRECIATION& ANDBENJAMIN JUST HAPPY TO HAVE ACLEAR CONSCIOUS.“ITABOUT HAVING THE MONEY. ITJUST ABOUT I GUESS BELIEVE DOTHE RIGHT THING IS MOREREWARDING”





