Mirchi Music Awards: Deepika, Taapsee twin in black, Sunny Leone sizzles at the red carpet

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:32s
Bollywood celebs graced the red carpet of Mirchi Music Awards 2020.

Deepika Padukone stunned the event in black.

Sunny Leone also attended the glamorous night.

Taapsee Pannu graced the occasion in a black dress.
