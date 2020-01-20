Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Volvo V60 Driving Video

New Volvo V60 Driving Video

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
New Volvo V60 Driving Video

New Volvo V60 Driving Video

Volvo Cars revealed the new Volvo V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate, underlining the Swedish company's position as a maker of cars that combine good looks with everyday practicality.

The car was launched in its natural habitat - the driveway of a family home in Stockholm - highlighting Volvo Cars' pedigree in family estates and pinpointing how the Volvo V60's versatile design caters to the diverse needs and realities of modern family life.

Few car makers can match Volvo Cars' history and credibility in making well-designed, practical and versatile estate cars.

The new Volvo V60 shares Volvo Cars' Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and three top-of-the-line 90 series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company's record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.

The SPA-based Volvo V60 introduces a new standard to the mid-size premium estate segment with a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, and Volvo Cars' latest driver-support systems and other safety technology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

infinexconsult1

Infinex Consulting RT @businessinsider: Volvo's self-driving garbage trucks are designed to be operated by one garbage collector. The truck matches the collec… 2 minutes ago

KannikaUrs

KannikaUrs RT @preejap13: #Bengaluru Take a look at @BMTC_BENGALURU MD C Shikha taking a volvo bus for a test drive inside a volvo driving training ce… 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Volvo V90 Driving Video [Video]New Volvo V90 Driving Video

Flexible and beautiful, with a large load compartment and a cabin that blends sumptuous materials and uncluttered design. This is the estate car perfected. With a choice of drive modes, the V90 offers..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:58Published

2020 Volvo XC90 Polestar Driving Video [Video]2020 Volvo XC90 Polestar Driving Video

Volvo Cars has unveiled a refreshed version of its best-selling Volvo XC90 large SUV, the company's top-of-the-line flagship, adding a newly-developed fuel-saving engine option that marks the next step..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.