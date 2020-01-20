New Volvo V60 Driving Video

Volvo Cars revealed the new Volvo V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate, underlining the Swedish company's position as a maker of cars that combine good looks with everyday practicality.

The car was launched in its natural habitat - the driveway of a family home in Stockholm - highlighting Volvo Cars' pedigree in family estates and pinpointing how the Volvo V60's versatile design caters to the diverse needs and realities of modern family life.

Few car makers can match Volvo Cars' history and credibility in making well-designed, practical and versatile estate cars.

The new Volvo V60 shares Volvo Cars' Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and three top-of-the-line 90 series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company's record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.

The SPA-based Volvo V60 introduces a new standard to the mid-size premium estate segment with a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, and Volvo Cars' latest driver-support systems and other safety technology.