Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage'

The Democratic presidential debate had kicked off with a fiery slew of insults on Wednesday (19 February), with many of them directed at billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate.

Bloomberg appeared to be nervous and stunned on stage as Democrat candidates heaped on the criticism, taking punch after punch at his history of sexist comments and race remarks.

"We're running against a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-face lesbians," said Elizabeth Warren, a senator from Massachusetts.

"And, no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."