Lizzo to headline first annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Lizzo to headline first annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival Virgin Fest will be held at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park.

