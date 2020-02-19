Global  

Holographic Whitney Houston to embark on European Tour

Whitney Houston, who died on Feb.

11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020.
In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Eight years after her death, Whitney Houston returns as hologram in European tour

Here is the new brief: A company that has developed hologram concerts with the likenesses of Buddy...
USATODAY.com - Published


PubcastShowAU

ThePubcastShow RT @CarbieWarbie: GREATEST SCAM OF ALL! Creepy holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour. I can’t believe this***is sti… 18 minutes ago

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV Eight years after her death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Februar… https://t.co/L72aTaHeOd 1 hour ago

ChristaHoelter2

Christa Hoelters RT @USATODAY: Eight years after her death, a holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25.… 3 hours ago

WhitHouston24x7

Whitney Houston Holographic Whitney Houston to embark on European tour - Martinsville Bulletin https://t.co/JtXBzyrlus 4 hours ago

gsegor

Gery Segor גרי סגור RT @THR: A holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25 and runs through early April, with… 5 hours ago

LoungingWithL

Wakandan Design Group Senior Q. A. Engineer RT @newsone: Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour. https://t.co/mrsmSGU9i8 5 hours ago

maudlynei

Maudlyne Ihejirika RT @Suntimes: Eight years after her death, a holographic Whitney Houston will embark on tour. https://t.co/uMUjKJ38MT 8 hours ago

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour. https://t.co/Td00zDnmtI 8 hours ago


Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Kick-off In Europe [Video]Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Kick-off In Europe

Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years after the New Jersey native’s death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published

Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour [Video]Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour

Holographic Whitney Houston to Embark on European Tour Whitney Houston, who died on Feb. 11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020. Starting Feb. 25 in England, Houston's hologram will set out..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

