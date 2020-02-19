Holographic Whitney Houston to embark on European Tour

11, 2012, will hit the stage once again in 2020.

Here is the new brief: A company that has developed hologram concerts with the likenesses of Buddy...

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years...

Maudlyne Ihejirika RT @Suntimes : Eight years after her death, a holographic Whitney Houston will embark on tour. https://t.co/uMUjKJ38MT 8 hours ago

Gery Segor גרי סגור RT @THR : A holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25 and runs through early April, with… 5 hours ago

Christa Hoelters RT @USATODAY : Eight years after her death, a holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25.… 3 hours ago

News 8 - WROC-TV Eight years after her death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Februar… https://t.co/L72aTaHeOd 1 hour ago

ThePubcastShow RT @CarbieWarbie : GREATEST SCAM OF ALL! Creepy holographic Whitney Houston will embark on a European tour. I can’t believe this***is sti… 18 minutes ago