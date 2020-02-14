Global  

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of Britain's royal family on the 31st of March.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stop royal duties on March 31

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives as working royals will end on March 31 when they stop...
Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staff

Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staffThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff as they...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Their Last Royal Engagement [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Their Last Royal Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s days of representing the Queen are coming to an end. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to officially step down from royal life on March 31 [Video]Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to officially step down from royal life on March 31

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will officially step down from royal duties on March 31.

