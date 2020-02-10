Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News

Beware.

Deepfakes have entered Indian elections.

A video widely circulated before Delhi went to polls on 8th Feb appears to show Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari speaking languages he apparently doesn't know.

In the 44 sec clip Tiwari is seen criticising the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Haryanvi, which is a language he doesn't speak.

There is a software for this and it is deeply disturbing in many ways.