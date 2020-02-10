Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News

Global  

Beware.

Deepfakes have entered Indian elections.

A video widely circulated before Delhi went to polls on 8th Feb appears to show Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari speaking languages he apparently doesn't know.

In the 44 sec clip Tiwari is seen criticising the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Haryanvi, which is a language he doesn't speak.

There is a software for this and it is deeply disturbing in many ways.
An Indian politician used AI to translate his speech into other languages to reach more voters

As social media platforms move to crack down on deepfakes and misinformation in the US elections, an Indian politician used AI to translate his speech into other languages to reach more voters
