Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin hit headlines last year when he challenged Tom to a fight via a post on Twitter.

And as he appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on Tuesday night, Justin was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber claims he'd beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, as the talk show host said he'd back...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbizE! OnlineDaily CallerContactMusic


'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on Octagon challenge to Tom Cruise

'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on Octagon challenge to Tom CruiseA potential battle between A-listers Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise has once again reared its head...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight Justin Bieber has insisted his "agility is insane". https://t.co/4Bd8myuVOt 3 hours ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight https://t.co/OERWVmiKso #musicnews 3 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight Justin Bieber has insisted his "agility is insane". 3 hours ago

SSteamMedia

SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight https://t.co/cKZ3H1vZKJ https://t.co/fndWLfaWYL 4 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight 5 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight - https://t.co/ZZmjg7s02i https://t.co/iAZYTUK3uE 5 hours ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight https://t.co/g3a4TovGG0 6 hours ago

instrumusi

instrumusi Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight https://t.co/tOXwAYNCiJ https://t.co/Xp91sRPR43 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Chris Noth welcomes second son at age of 65, Justin Bieber defends claim he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight, and Chri [Video]Trending: Chris Noth welcomes second son at age of 65, Justin Bieber defends claim he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight, and Chri

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.....

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published

Justin Bieber Looks Back At Tom Cruise Callout [Video]Justin Bieber Looks Back At Tom Cruise Callout

The singer addresses an awkward moment.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.