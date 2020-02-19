Justin Bieber maintains he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight
Justin hit headlines last year when he challenged Tom to a fight via a post on Twitter.
And as he appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on Tuesday night, Justin was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom
