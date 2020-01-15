Global  

Emergency services arrive at scene of Australia train derailment

A helicopter was seen flying near the scene of a derailed train that killed two in Wallan, Victoria on Thursday (February 20).

Footage showed emergency vehicles near the scene.
The train had close to 200 passengers and was travelling from Sydney to Melbourne when it derailed at 7.50 p.m.

Local time.




