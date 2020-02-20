Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Carlos Flores Beltran RT @proviewsusa: Bloomberg takes a beating, Sanders defends socialism in fiery debate $500,000,000 and all @MikeBloomberg has to say is Sa… 2 minutes ago

Pat RT @jilevin: Eight standout moments from the Nevada Democratic debate https://t.co/VsDCYD3BSc 4 minutes ago

Bluewater Patriot RT @MarcACaputo: Here's a partial transcript of the exchange from our real-time coverage of debate moments Read the whole thing here: http… 6 minutes ago

bb yoda RT @TIME: From Bloomberg facing scrutiny to Buttigieg and Klobuchar sparring, these are the biggest highlights and moments from the #DemDeb… 6 minutes ago

Velma Jones/Redgal60 RT @reuterspictures: Bernie Sanders criticized Michael Bloomberg's support for 'stop-and-frisk' police policies that 'went after African-Am… 8 minutes ago

Unredacted Apples 🆘 RT @politico: One debate moment can cause a candidate to slip badly, and Mike Bloomberg’s refusal to release women from non-disclosure agre… 10 minutes ago

Renato Jose Sa Bahia Bloomberg Blasted: The 5 Biggest Moments From The Democratic Debate via @forbes https://t.co/lWLVTtiVLW 11 minutes ago