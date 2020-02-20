Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Standout moments from the Nevada Democratic Debate

Wednesday's debate in Nevada is the last before Saturday's caucuses, the third Democratic...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pay2cum

Carlos Flores Beltran RT @proviewsusa: Bloomberg takes a beating, Sanders defends socialism in fiery debate $500,000,000 and all @MikeBloomberg has to say is Sa… 2 minutes ago

usesquire18

Pat RT @jilevin: Eight standout moments from the Nevada Democratic debate https://t.co/VsDCYD3BSc 4 minutes ago

BluewaterPatri1

Bluewater Patriot RT @MarcACaputo: Here's a partial transcript of the exchange from our real-time coverage of debate moments Read the whole thing here: http… 6 minutes ago

bebyoda

bb yoda RT @TIME: From Bloomberg facing scrutiny to Buttigieg and Klobuchar sparring, these are the biggest highlights and moments from the #DemDeb… 6 minutes ago

JonesVelwil9

Velma Jones/Redgal60 RT @reuterspictures: Bernie Sanders criticized Michael Bloomberg's support for 'stop-and-frisk' police policies that 'went after African-Am… 8 minutes ago

Apples4Grannies

Unredacted Apples 🆘 RT @politico: One debate moment can cause a candidate to slip badly, and Mike Bloomberg’s refusal to release women from non-disclosure agre… 10 minutes ago

rjsbahia

Renato Jose Sa Bahia Bloomberg Blasted: The 5 Biggest Moments From The Democratic Debate via @forbes https://t.co/lWLVTtiVLW 11 minutes ago

JonesVelwil9

Velma Jones/Redgal60 RT @reuterspictures: Bloomberg said he had not mistreated women employees but defended not releasing those he settled with from non-disclos… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate [Video]Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate

The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates took part in a fiery 2-hour NBC News debate on the Las Vegas Strip. Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after challenger former New York City Mayor..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:13Published

Debate reactions from undecided voters [Video]Debate reactions from undecided voters

Eight undecided local voters watched and reacted to Wednesday night’s Democratic Debate.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.