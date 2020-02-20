South Africa's Police Minister responds to murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk

South African Police Minister Bheki Cele responded to the murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk on Thursday (February 20).

Speaking outside the National Assembly in Cape Town, Cele said: "Sad news, sad indeed.

We are passing our condolences to the family, the mother and the father." The suspect in the murder case was arrested on Monday in Cradock in the Eastern Cape for violating his parole conditions.

He is expected to appear in Goodwood Magistrate’s court tomorrow morning.

The suspect led the police to a stormwater drain in Worcester, where Tazne’s lifeless body was found in the early hours of this morning.