John McDonnell: Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US for political purposes.

The Labour politician on Thursday visited Assange for two hours at Belmarsh prison in southeast London, where the Australian is awaiting the start of an extradition hearing next week.
Recent related news from verified sources

Labour’s John McDonnell says Julian Assange should not be extradited to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the US because it would “damage the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


