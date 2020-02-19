Global  

'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting

Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau, local media report.
Hanau: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting

Several people are dead following two shootings in the western German city of Hanau.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUpworthyFrance 24


Germany mass shooting: Man who shot nine dead at Hanau shisha bars was far-right, confession letter reveals

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city reportedly...
Independent - Published


idee_kenkyu

Voltaireの批判精神 RT @AJENews: LIVE: Nine people dead, several others injured after shootings at two shisha bars in Hanau, Germany. LATEST: https://t.co/Qq… 5 minutes ago

Nataliegurl1

Nataliegurl13K✌️💋🍷😍🇺🇸🔫 RT @ItalianAFC: Gunman suspected of killing nine in Germany found dead https://t.co/g15vTZflwL Sent via @updayUK 6 minutes ago

janejanemary24

janemarie24© #FBPE #FBR #OneWorld #Peace #Resist RT @AuroraBlogspot: A gunman has killed nine people in two racially motivated shootings at shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, police… 9 minutes ago

HariPrasad91

Hari Prasad/ ഹരി/ हरि / هري RT @joeyayoub: #Hanau shooting: 10 dead after attacks on shisha bars in German town https://t.co/AIm052XdWe 21 minutes ago

simaleerbg

Sima Lee RT @InstSocEcology: "A gunman has killed nine people in two apparently racially motivated shootings at shisha bars in the German town of Ha… 28 minutes ago

Catheri34057093

Cath Castille RT @CAGoldenBear: NAZIs are Emboldened by RWNJ like trump! 😡Police: Suspect and his MOTHER found dead after 9 people killed in Germany shoo… 37 minutes ago

wydonghyuk

Donghyuk♥️ RT @PMBreakingNews: Hanau Mass Shooting: - 8 dead, several injured, after shootings in Hanau, Germany - Shootings took place in two shisha… 44 minutes ago

Nephelim_Tom

🍄TOM⚡️NEPHILIM🍄 Hanau: 'Several dead' after Germany mass shooting https://t.co/FZN2ji3cDR 50 minutes ago


Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials [Video]Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself, officials said. Joe Davies..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead [Video]Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

