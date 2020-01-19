Global  

Robot Snakes + Apex Legends Developers Discuss Season 4 | Digital Trends Live 2.20.20

Robot Snakes + Apex Legends Developers Discuss Season 4 | Digital Trends Live 2.20.20

Robot Snakes + Apex Legends Developers Discuss Season 4 | Digital Trends Live 2.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The developers of Apex Legends will be joining the show today to discuss Season 4 and what's next; Apple is likely to let users set default apps in iOS 14; Tesla's autopilot can be tricked into breaking the speed limit by 50mph; Nissan launched a subscription service for its cars; CBS All Access is getting a content boost from all the Viacom film and TV assets; In-car virtual reality experiences with holoride; All the gaming news you can handle - Animal Cross, No Man's Sky and more; Researchers are developing ways to use A.I.

To talk to animals; Robots that can autonomously cook hot dogs; Robot snakes...yes, they're scary and they could save your life; Politics and the war over social media with Peter Shankman; Reel News and the movies that deserve your money at the box office this weekend.
